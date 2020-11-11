Spilling the tea: Thanksgiving sides trends

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Local Election Headquarters
Veterans Voices
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Supporting businesses by shopping local this holiday season
Video
Top Stories
Street department prepares for first test of winter season
Video
Capitol getting ready for the holiday season
Video
Harrisburg School District sending iPads home with all elementary students this week as a precaution
Video
Helpline Center seeing an increase in calls
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
SportsZone
Viewer’s Choice Poll
Scoreboard
South Dakota All Star
Masters Report
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
KELOLAND High School Football Championship Preview Show – November 10
Video
Top Stories
Division I Dakota men’s teams to meet at Sanford Pentagon
Top Stories
DWU men defeat Presentation at NAIA Classic
Video
Chiefs escape with 33-31 win when Panthers FG is wide right
Ryan throws 3 TDs as Falcons stop comeback, beat Broncos
Cook, Vikes top Lions 34-20; Stafford in concussion protocol
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Returning to Learn survey
Top Stories
South Dakota includes NICU beds in ICU count, DOH officials say
Video
Top Stories
Will Sioux Falls have a mask mandate? City council to vote on ordinance this evening
Top Stories
First@4: Two dead in I-229 crash; Flu vaccine numbers down; COVID-19 update
Video
Honoring veterans in KELOLAND
DOH says it will add text messages, email to contact tracing efforts
Video
First@4: Arrest following discovery of body; Active COVID-19 cases set new record in S.D.; Federal help arrives in state for mass testing events
Video
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Holiday Central
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Across the Table with Dan Doyle
Video
Top Stories
Getting to the heart of adoption
Video
Top Stories
Spilling the tea: Thanksgiving sides trends
Video
Veteran’s Voices: Dr. Laurie Landeen
Video
Spaghetti Squash Lasagna
Video
Hot cocoa bombs exploding with flavor
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: Thanksgiving sides trends
Host Chat
Posted:
Nov 10, 2020 / 06:05 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 10, 2020 / 06:09 PM CST
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Two deaths from I-229 crash between 10th Street and 26th Street
Video
Authorities identify skeletal remains in Charles Mix County; Seek additional information on individual
Gallery
Snow creates slick driving conditions in Sioux Falls, southeast South Dakota
Video
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,024 new total cases; Death toll rises to 540; Active cases at 16,595
Video
South Dakota includes NICU beds in ICU count, DOH officials say
Video
Don't Miss!
Holiday Central
Tradition of Caring Grant Application
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge
More Contests