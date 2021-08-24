Spilling the tea: Tell us your favorite hidden gems in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Four years ago, Marcus Phillips and Treyse Eastman were on ESPN representing Sioux Falls Little League baseball in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Fast forward to today and the baseball standouts are enjoying watching only the second Little League team from Sioux Falls to ever play in the Little League World Series. Team South Dakota from the Sioux Falls Little League is 2-0 and will face California at 4 p.m. Wednesday.