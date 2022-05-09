To kick off our special summer vacation show Ashley Thompson shared an update on the amigurumi bear that is traveling with her friend Marti Thompson. He definitely packed the bear necessities and he is having a beary good time…but we hear he is pretty unbearable to travel with. Ashley Thompson and Brittany Kaye also shared their summer travel plans. Ashley is getting ready for an upcoming trip to Brazil for a wedding and Brittany is looking forward to going to Okoboji again this summer.

Ashley’s bear having a grand time during a river lunch cruise on the Seine