Spilling the tea: St. Patrick’s Day traditions

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
S.D. Legislative Session 2021
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Sioux Falls man arrested after unintentionally shooting through ceiling of apartment below
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 157 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,901; Active cases increase to 2,097
Video
Meet ‘Frosty the Snowplow’ For the first time, 12 DOT snowplows have names
Video
South Dakota Senate amends HB 1100 to allow marijuana possession, ingestion
Video
Black Hills snowmobiling is gliding into the future at Trailshead
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
Summit League
The KELO Cup
VENN Gaming News
Top Stories
Back-to-back: USD women repeat as Summit League Tournament champions
Top Stories
Summit League Day 4 preview: Coyote women, Bison men look to defend titles
Video
Top Stories
8th seeded Mavericks magical run continues
Video
USD women march on to Summit League championship
Video
Highlights from day three of the Summit League Tournament
Video
SDSU men’s championship dreams ousted at the buzzer
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Opponents speak out as anti-transgender bill heads to Governor’s desk
Top Stories
Highlights from day three of the Summit League Tournament
Video
Top Stories
Oral Roberts beats the buzzer to send Golden Eagles past SDSU men in semifinal
Video
HB 1140 passes Senate after rollercoaster journey
Natural gas prices see huge hike during February cold snap
You’re getting vaccinated; Now what?
Video
Community
Black History Month
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NCAA Basketball Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Cutler Business Beat: Little Tykes University
Video
Top Stories
How to get started with needlepoint
Video
Spilling the tea: Megan and Harry’s tell-all
Video
Protein puppy chow
Video
Ways to increase the value of your home
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: St. Patrick’s Day traditions
Host Chat
Posted:
Mar 9, 2021 / 02:56 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 9, 2021 / 02:56 PM CST
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Sioux Falls man arrested after unintentionally shooting through ceiling of apartment below
Video
Customers at three municipal gas companies see huge February bills
Video
Opponents speak out as anti-transgender bill heads to Governor’s desk
Back-to-back: USD women repeat as Summit League Tournament champions
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 157 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,901; Active cases increase to 2,097
Video
Don't Miss!
Play Our Bracket Challenge!
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Faces of COVID-19
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss