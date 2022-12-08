Sophie Daly joined us as our special guest host on today’s KELOLAND Living and to kick off the show Sophie and Ashley shared their favorite Christmas tradition. One thing that Sophie looks forward to every year is hosting her nieces and nephews for a cookie-making sleepover. It looks like it’s cool aunt Sophie for the win! Ashley shared that her favorite Christmas tradition is hosting a Christmas Eve dinner for all her friends who either don’t have family or are unable to make it home to them.

Sophie Daly and Ashley Thompson crafting on the KELOLAND Living set