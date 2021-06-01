Spilling the tea: Say something nice day

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Cold Cases
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke to be inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame
Top Stories
Arkasas man identified as person killed in Brown County crash
Trumpet players of all ages participate in ‘Taps Across America’
Video
Cyberattack impacts Worthington pork plant
Hy-Vee and Global Distributing continue fundraising efforts for Midwest Honor Flight
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
South Dakota All Star
The KELO Cup
VENN Gaming News
Top Stories
West Central clinches spot in class ‘B’ state championship with win over Vermillion
Top Stories
Three claim feature wins at Huset’s Speedway Sunday night
Video
Strong start propels Dell Rapids to quarterfinal win over Gregory County
Video
Refsnyder, Twins hand Orioles 14th straight loss, 3-2 in 10
Bruns’ shutout leads Dakota Valley to quarterfinal win over Redfield
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
First@4: KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen and his wife injured in crash; SFSD making changes to its COVID-19 plan; Cybersecurity attack impacts Worthigton pork plant
Video
Top Stories
West Central clinches spot in class ‘B’ state championship with win over Vermillion
Top Stories
Did habits lead to Arden Anderson’s death near Webster in 1983?
Trumpet players of all ages participate in ‘Taps Across America’
Video
Strong start propels Dell Rapids to quarterfinal win over Gregory County
Video
Bruns’ shutout leads Dakota Valley to quarterfinal win over Redfield
Video
Community
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NCAA Basketball Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
Top Stories
How to build a modern (yet inexpensive!) wooden bench
Video
Top Stories
Three exercises to improve your push-ups
Video
Appreciating autism
Video
Monster cookie bars
Video
Iced teas perfect for summertime
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: Say something nice day
Host Chat
Posted:
Jun 1, 2021 / 03:54 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 1, 2021 / 03:54 PM CDT
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen and his wife hurt in motorcycle crash
Video
Did habits lead to Arden Anderson’s death near Webster in 1983?
Cyberattack impacts Worthington pork plant
Arkasas man identified as person killed in Brown County crash
COVID-19 in South Dakota: May 2021 daily updates
Don't Miss!
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Faces of COVID-19
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss