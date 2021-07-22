Spilling the tea: Reviewing last night’s premier of the short film ‘Strung’

Smoke from the wildfires in the western US and Canada is still streaming into KELOLAND. There were a few showers along and south of I-90 early this morning, but very little in the way of beneficial rainfall. There have also been some spotty showers over the Black Hills. Otherwise, we’re seeing heat and humidity building, with another day of above-average temperatures.

Tonight will be another warm (and a little humid) night, with lows in the low 70s with a south wind continuing to blow.