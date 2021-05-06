Spilling the tea: Reuniting families after the pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-- Although COVID-19 guidelines for the University of Sioux Falls are not set in stone yet, planning for the next school year is underway.

Even prior to the Board of Regents announcement that masks would be optional on public campuses, Brett Bradfield, President of the University of Sioux Falls, had made an informal announcement that the university's intentions where to open as normally as possible next year.