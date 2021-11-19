Spilling the tea: Recap of Trans Siberian Orchestra concert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Over the last several days, the only bit of consistency has been a lack of consistency… Especially on the thermometer.

It seems as though the weather can't make up its mind lately. Over the last five days, we've seen highs start in the 30s, climb into the 70s, and fall back into the 30s… And we've been climbing up the hill again as we close the work and school week. If the trend I mentioned is any indication, we should get ready for another cool-down.