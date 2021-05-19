Spilling the tea: Prepping for summer

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- A group of more than 50 school teachers, university faculty and historians from diverse perspectives will start in June on revising South Dakota's social-studies content standards, according to state Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson.

State law requires the state Board of Education Standards to hold a series of at least four public hearings on proposals to change or add standards. The social-studies hearings begin September 20 in Aberdeen, continue in Sioux Falls on November 15, and finish in 2022 at Pierre and Rapid City.