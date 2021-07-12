Spilling the tea: Post hiatus updates

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Cold Cases
Coronavirus
Drought
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Thankful for the rain and cooler temperatures, but not out of the drought yet
Video
Montana woman killed in Pennington County crash identified
Highway Patrol releases final name in one-vehicle July 4 crash near Plankinton
Construction starts on the ‘Singing Bridge’
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
All Star Game
SportsZone
Scoreboard
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
South Dakota All Star
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Yankees select Rapid City native Cooper Bowman
Video
Top Stories
Zach Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from British Open
Top Stories
SD Renegades win USA Girls State Fastpitch 18U tournament
Video
Ulrich extends hitting streak to 29 as Canaries fall to Chicago
Video
Tokyo Olympics: Spectators also barred from outlying venues
Goedert ‘blessed’ to continue NFL career
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
First@4: Man hit while on moped remains in hospital; Attempted murder charges following crash in northwest Iowa; How drought is impacting South Dakota ag
Video
Top Stories
Thankful for the rain and cooler temperatures, but not out of the drought yet
Video
Top Stories
Yankees select Rapid City native Cooper Bowman
Video
Mount Rushmore tied to Spink County? A ‘Journey Through Spink County’ has more
Hit and run victim’s GoFundMe raises money for recovery
Drought impacts river levels across South Dakota
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
Top Stories
The Heinert Huddle bonds a love of more than sports cards
Video
Top Stories
Interested in getting a tattoo? Book your appointment at Alien & Co. Tattooing
Video
Why and how to conserve water
Video
How to stand out without being obnoxious
Video
60 seconds with Silverstar Car Wash
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: Post hiatus updates
Host Chat
Posted:
Jul 12, 2021 / 03:27 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 12, 2021 / 03:27 PM CDT
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Hit and run victim’s GoFundMe raises money for recovery
‘Not an option’: Joe Boever’s cousin responds to latest allegations
Video
First@4: Man hit while on moped remains in hospital; Attempted murder charges following crash in northwest Iowa; How drought is impacting South Dakota ag
Video
Yankees select Rapid City native Cooper Bowman
Video
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly running over pedestrian in Rock Valley
Video
Don't Miss!
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Faces of COVID-19
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
Gallery
KELOLAND Investigates
Gallery
More Don't Miss