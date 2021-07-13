Spilling the tea: Planning a ‘pawwty’??

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- For areas getting rain the past few days, the moisture has been very helpful. But cooler temperatures are also playing a big role in helping ease the decline in drought conditions in KELOLAND.

The cooler weather plays a direct role in your yard grass looking better these days, if you've had the rain. Temperatures in the Sioux Falls area have now been at or below normal levels 6 of the last 7 days. That's a huge contrast to the first and second week of June.