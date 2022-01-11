Spilling the tea: Pep talk generator

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The South Dakota Education Association is responding to Governor Kristi Noem's State of the State address where she introduced her proposed legislation regarding Critical Race Theory.

In the State of the State address, Governor Noem said that children in South Dakota will not be exposed to political ideologies such as Critical Race Theory. Noem said that in South Dakota "we don’t teach our children to be divisive and organize them into separate groups based on skin color."