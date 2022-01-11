Spilling the tea: Pep talk generator

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
S.D. Legislative Session
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Money Matters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
SDEA responds to Gov. Noem’s proposed Critical Race Theory legislation
Top Stories
DOC seeing rise in COVID-19 cases
American Indian Movement leader Clyde Bellecourt dies at 85
Warm tomorrow and Thursday; Snow Friday: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, November 11
Got blood? It’s needed even if not all facilities are in a supply crisis
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Viewer’s Choice Poll
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
The Big Game
China 2022
Top Stories
A technician in the paint, Augustana’s Tyler Riemersma has become a walking double-double
Video
Top Stories
O’Gorman boys knock off Washington for 6th straight win
Video
Top Stories
O’Gorman girls take down top-ranked Washington
Video
USD Men pick up first conference win over UND
Vikings fans in Sioux Falls react to Zimmer, Spielman firings
Video
South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – January 10
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Got blood? It’s needed even if not all facilities are in a supply crisis
Top Stories
South Dakota State Epidemiologist discusses at home testing
Video
Top Stories
Building up outside of Sioux Falls
Video
USD cruises past SDSU to stay unbeaten in Summit League
Video
Great Bear’s sister bought by Iowa county
Video
Against national trends, Avera and Sanford see baby booms in 2021
Video
Community
Agriculture
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
KELOLAND Pets
Obituaries
Remarkable Women
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
KELOXTRA
CW of the Black Hills
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Book Club
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Souper Tuesday
BestReviews
Be On The Show
KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Top Stories
Across The Table with Jeff Carlson & Tom Junck
Video
Top Stories
Get it in gear with T&A Auto Service
Video
Souper Tuesday: Upgrading your leftovers
Video
Ending the bullying cycle
Video
Spilling the tea: Pep talk generator
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
Regional News Partners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: Pep talk generator
Host Chat
Posted:
Jan 11, 2022 / 03:00 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 11, 2022 / 12:08 PM CST
Close
You have been added to KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KELOLAND Living
Sign Up
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Noem touts freedom over tyranny in State of State message opening legislative session
READ: Governor Noem’s 2022 State of the State address
Gov. Noem celebrates economic, personal freedom in State of the State address
Video
SDEA responds to Gov. Noem’s proposed Critical Race Theory legislation
Warm tomorrow and Thursday; Snow Friday: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, November 11
Don't Miss!
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge
Faces of COVID-19
Holiday Central
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
Gallery
KELOLAND Investigates
Gallery
More Don't Miss