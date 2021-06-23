Spilling the tea: Outdoor activities

MAHANOY CITY, Pa., (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — It's a ruling some say brings the Supreme Court into "the internet age" when the Justices ruled in a case involving a Schuykill County cheerleader, and her school.

The U.S. Supreme Court has not addressed a freedom of speech case involving students or minors in 50 years. In this specific case... both sides say they won.