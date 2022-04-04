Ashley Thompson has her first NFT in her wallet! This Meta Angel NFT is on loan from Ivy Oland. In their quest to provide a more equitable and inviting environment for women and marginalized people, Meta Angel has established a lending program that helps people get into their discord and experience the NFT community before buying their own NFT. Ashley explained the utilizations associated with borrowing an NFT to Paul Farmer, who guested hosted today’s show.

Learn more about NFTs here: NFTs: How the blockchain opens doors for artists