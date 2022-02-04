Did you happen to notice that Brittany Kaye and Ashley Thompson are both wearing red today? Truth be told, they often wear the same color by pure coincidence, but today they did it on purpose and we think you’re going to be seeing red, in a good way, all around town because the American Heart Association is asking people to wear red to help raise awareness of the number one women’s health threat: Heart disease.
Did you happen to notice that Brittany Kaye and Ashley Thompson are both wearing red today? Truth be told, they often wear the same color by pure coincidence, but today they did it on purpose and we think you’re going to be seeing red, in a good way, all around town because the American Heart Association is asking people to wear red to help raise awareness of the number one women’s health threat: Heart disease.