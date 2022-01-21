Spilling the tea: Mug cake variations

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- The Health and Human Services Committee made several revisions to medicinal marijuana laws that will now be sent to the Senate floor, but revisions to the medical purpose defense failed to advance for now.

After a contentious debate during Friday's hearing, the committee decided to table Senate Bill 20 for later consideration after a majority was not received to kill the bill entirely. The bill would amend the current medical purpose defense in place states that those accused of possessing marijuana can claim that they could be prescribed medical marijuana by a physician, but at the time of possessing marijuana, they do not have a registered identification card on their person.