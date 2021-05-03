Spilling the Tea: Mother’s Day traditions

It is going to be a cooler than normal first week of May, with below normal temperatures through Mother’s Day and even next week. There will be some chances for rain, about every other day, but amounts will be meager. We’re creeping back toward drought conditions.

Today the strong north wind is putting some bite into the air, even though we have partly to mostly sunny skies across KELOLAND. Temperatures are below-normal, in the upper 50s to low 60s.