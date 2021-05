DENVER, Colo. (AUGUSTANA) – In what could be a speed bump en route to a National Championship, the Augustana softball team fell 3-0 Friday afternoon to Biola University in Denver, Colorado. The Vikings continue in the double-elimination tournament on Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. (CT) contest in a must-win scenario to continue the season.

The Viking offense couldn’t find a rhythm in the game, collecting just four hits and two coming from the bat of Amanda Dickmeyer. In contrast, Ashley Mickschl allowed just four hits in 5.1 innings of one-run ball.