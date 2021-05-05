Spilling the tea: Margarita trivia for Cinco de Mayo

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- The company seeking to start mining uranium in western South Dakota through a water-intensive process known as in-situ wants a state board to resume considering three of its permit applications after an eight-year break, the project manager for Powertech USA said Wednesday.

"I assume we'll file the motions within a month that we'll get the motions out there, and I don't know how long it will take to go ahead and get the hearing scheduled," Mark Hollenbeck told KELOLAND News.