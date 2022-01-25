Spilling the tea: Makeup through the ages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Though this cold weather is indeed fleeting in nature, it has certainly made its presence known while it has stuck around.

Following Monday's free fall down the thermometer, arctic air has settled over KELOLAND for Tuesday. Though winds haven't been too much of a factor, it doesn't take much when East River temperatures struggle to get above zero in some areas. Thankfully, Tuesday's cold will be an exception to the overall rule going forward.