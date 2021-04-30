Spilling the tea: Little Mermaid Jr. and Levitt at the Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Falls Park Farmers Market is set for its opening weekend on Saturday, May 1, and vendors and board members alike are ready for the new season.

Jennifer McCormick is the co-owner of Cherrybean Coffee Co. and also a Falls Park Farmers Market board member. She says while business was initially slow last May as people were feeling out the situation within the pandemic, business picked back up into full swing throughout the summer.