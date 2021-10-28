Spilling the Tea: Kidz-N-Coats distribution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken tried working a different job today, handing out blizzards at the Dairy Queen on South Minnesota Avenue to help promote Miracle Treat Day.

"People are always looking for easy ways to give back to the community. I think if you tell someone you can support a children's hospital and get ice cream at the same time, it's pretty hard to say no, I can't get on board with that. I think that's why it's a success every year," Mayor TenHaken said.