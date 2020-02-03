Spilling the tea: KELOLAND Living debuts their new studio!

Throughout February and March, we've been highlighting the top four remarkable women nominees. We've shown you how day-in and day-out they never cease to go above and beyond for their community. And today we are proud to announce our winner in KELOLAND.

Just to recap, our nominees are Julie Becker, executive Director of the St. Francis House, Patricia Tille, the world-famous microbiologist and author, Rachel Hangman a recruiter for the army national guard & all-girls basketball coach, and Shari Kastein, who has dedicated her life to helping victims of violence. The winner was announced just this morning on KELOLAND This Morning.