Ashley Thompson is a celebrity judge for a comedy show tonight, so she kicked off the show by telling a few jokes to Brittany to see if we think she’s funny. Brittany Kaye and Ashley also talked about some fun things they’ve experienced at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls for work. South Dakota Parks & Wildlife Foundation joined Brittany later in the show to talk about internship opportunities and how it’s a great way to jump start your career path in the outdoors.