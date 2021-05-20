Spilling the tea: It’s swimsuit season but we need a mental health day

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Five drug court graduates celebrate more than two thousand days of combined sobriety
Top Stories
Police remind public to lock car doors
Video
More concerts returning
Video
Health officials encourage pregnant women to get vaccinated
Video
Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe says they are misrepresented in Gov. Kristi Noem’s Rushmore fireworks lawsuit
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
South Dakota All Star
The KELO Cup
VENN Gaming News
Top Stories
Lincoln, O’Gorman lead after day one of Class AA Boys State Tennis tournament
Top Stories
SDSU softball ready for first ever NCAA Tournament
Video
Augustana softball earns extra inning win over Southern Arkansas
KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – May 13-19
Video
SDSU Softball setting new program standard
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe says they are misrepresented in Gov. Kristi Noem’s Rushmore fireworks lawsuit
Video
Top Stories
What’s next for South Veterans Parkway?
Gallery
Top Stories
First @4: COVID-19 data in SD; Person identified in motorcycle-vehicle fatal crash; 58-year-old man facing vehicular homicide charge
Video
SDSU softball ready for first ever NCAA Tournament
Video
Augustana softball earns extra inning win over Southern Arkansas
KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – May 13-19
Video
Community
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NCAA Basketball Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
Top Stories
Enhance your performance mindset with meditation
Video
Top Stories
Is this cake or shrimp?
Video
The latest in swimsuit fashion for all body types
Video
Spilling the tea: It’s swimsuit season but we need a mental health day
Video
DIY flower buckets
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: It’s swimsuit season but we need a mental health day
Host Chat
Posted:
May 20, 2021 / 03:46 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 20, 2021 / 04:08 PM CDT
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe says they are misrepresented in Gov. Kristi Noem’s Rushmore fireworks lawsuit
Video
What’s next for South Veterans Parkway?
Gallery
Onida man admits he bought grain illegally
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 55 total new cases; Death toll increased to 2,001; Active cases at 634
S.D. governor joins ’round dance’ with tribal members on the front lawn of the state Capitol
Video
Don't Miss!
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Faces of COVID-19
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss