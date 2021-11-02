Spilling the tea: It’s never too early to decorate for Christmas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- There are 42 active positive COVID-19 cases within South Dakota’s Department of Corrections (DOC) facilities, according to a release of numbers from the department on Tuesday. The data reports that one of these cases is among staff, while 41 are among the offender population.

Of the inmate cases, 20 are in the main Women's Prison facility in Pierre, 11 are in the Women's Prison Unit-E and six are in the Pierre Community Work Center, which is also a part of the Women's Prison system. The single staff case is also at the Women's Prison.