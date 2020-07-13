Spilling the tea: Is wallpaper coming back?

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Local Election Headquarters
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Vermicompost: How worms can transform your trash
Video
Top Stories
Xcel Energy working to restore power in Sioux Falls
First@4: Return to Learn; COVID-19 case numbers; Severe weather possibility
Video
Alcohol, distracted operators don’t mix on a boat, Coast Guard report says
South Dakota Sweet Miracles Day
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
South Dakota All Star
NFL Draft
Signing Day
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
SEC Continuing to Mull Options as Conference-Only Schedule May be End Result
Top Stories
Wild drop interim tag to make Dean Evason full-time coach
Top Stories
Washington NFL team dropping ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years
Manchester City overturns 2-year ban from Champions League
Wood Ducks use ninth inning rally to claim 10-7 win over Gamecocks
Video
Lennox, SF Bulls and Brookings play in baseball double header
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Districts adding up costs to return to school during COVID-19
Top Stories
First@4: Return to Learn; COVID-19 case numbers; Severe weather possibility
Video
Top Stories
Alcohol, distracted operators don’t mix on a boat, Coast Guard report says
Wood Ducks use ninth inning rally to claim 10-7 win over Gamecocks
Video
Lennox, SF Bulls and Brookings play in baseball double header
Hartford/Humboldt battle: Gamecocks host Wood Ducks in Game of the Week
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Get the look of grasscloth for less with this DIY paint technique
Video
Top Stories
Exercises to improve posture
Video
Top Stories
Local proposal goes viral on Tik Tok
Video
Protecting your skin from sun damage
Video
Spilling the tea: Is wallpaper coming back?
Video
Try these sugar cookie hacks for a festive 4th of July
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 25 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 109; Active cases at 872
Spilling the tea: Is wallpaper coming back?
Host Chat
Posted:
Jul 13, 2020 / 04:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 13, 2020 / 05:08 PM CDT
Brittany and Ashley talk about wallpaper trends and sunscreen and celebs.
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Sioux Falls School District announces update on Return to Learning plan
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 25 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 109; Active cases at 872
Video
Brookings PD gives update on death investigation of Molu Zarpeleh
Video
‘Return to Learning’ to be discussed at Monday’s SF School Board meeting
Video
Xcel Energy working to restore power in Sioux Falls
Don't Miss!
Back To School Resources
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Win Sanford International Tickets!
Enter a Teacher for the Teacher Appreciation Contest!
More Contests