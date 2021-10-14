Spilling the Tea: Is it time to wear tights?

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Money Matters
BestReviews
Top Stories
KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show: Forever Memories
Video
Top Stories
Medical Marijuana card program coming soon
Breezy, cool Friday ahead of a sunny, warmer weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, October 14
Downtown stabbing victim dies
Video
Sanford Health Executive Vice President Micah Aberson to leave organization
Video
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Viewer’s Choice Poll
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
The Big Game
Top Stories
South Dakota State’s secondary adjusting on the fly
Video
Top Stories
Coyotes defense prepares for Northern Iowa’s ‘new’ starting quarterback
Video
Top Stories
Ryder Wildeboer making a name for himself in competitive jet ski racing
Video
Top Five Clash: Roosevelt set to host cross town rival Lincoln
Video
NAIA Basketball Classic returns to Sanford Pentagon in November
#1 Madison meets #4 West Central in Thursday night Game of the Week
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Diversity increases in Sioux Falls School District
Top Stories
UpSkill grant aims to ease Sioux Falls’ ‘desperate need’ of more skilled workers
Top Stories
Medical Marijuana card program coming soon
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine explained: What’s in it and how does it work
Video
Top Five Clash: Roosevelt set to host cross town rival Lincoln
Video
Northwest Iowa looking good for pheasants according to DNR bird count
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
KELOXTRA
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
Top Stories
Cyber Security Awareness Month
Video
Top Stories
Black Hills Institute of Geological Research
Video
Spilling the Tea: Is it time to wear tights?
Video
Smitten with a kitten: What to do next
Video
Food: Appreciation or appropriation?
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
Regional News Partners
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the Tea: Is it time to wear tights?
Host Chat
Posted:
Oct 14, 2021 / 03:28 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 14, 2021 / 03:28 PM CDT
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Sanford Health Executive Vice President Micah Aberson to leave organization
Video
Questions arise over COVID-19 grants received by state senator’s son
Downtown stabbing victim dies
Video
John Deere employees go on strike at Iowa plants
Video
Downtown wine bar to close
Don't Miss!
Register for Arts & Crafts Show Prizes!
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Are You Smarter Than A Middle Schooler?
KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge
Vote Now in the SportsZone Viewer’s Choice Poll!
Faces of COVID-19
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
Gallery
KELOLAND Investigates
Gallery
More Don't Miss