Before heading to Brazil, Ashley Thompson got a lesson in packing a suitcase.

So we decided we needed to get a little recap to see how packing went and if she actually used what she packed.

This is for a 10 day trip to Brazil that included a formal wedding.

Clothes Ashley brought but didn’t wear:

2 daytime dresses (She would have worn them but she bought other dresses there instead)

A strapless shorts romper that she just never found the right time to wear

1 blazer & 1 cardigan

2 pairs of shorts & 2 tank tops

2 pairs of running pants and 2 running tanks (she never went running….oops)

Ashley in one of the new dresses she brought while in Brazil

Items she wished she would have packed:

Bobby pins

An extra pair of flats

A paper map

Unexpected things she was happy to have:

A journal

In-flight skin care routine

Low-power hair tool & adapters

One more note from Ashley; they packed so efficiently that their bags were too heavy and they had to pay additional baggage fees!