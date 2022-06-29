Before heading to Brazil, Ashley Thompson got a lesson in packing a suitcase.

So we decided we needed to get a little recap to see how packing went and if she actually used what she packed.

This is for a 10 day trip to Brazil that included a formal wedding.

Clothes Ashley brought but didn’t wear:

  • 2 daytime dresses (She would have worn them but she bought other dresses there instead)
  • A strapless shorts romper that she just never found the right time to wear
  • 1 blazer & 1 cardigan
  • 2 pairs of shorts & 2 tank tops
  • 2 pairs of running pants and 2 running tanks (she never went running….oops)
Ashley in one of the new dresses she brought while in Brazil
Items she wished she would have packed:

  • Bobby pins
  • An extra pair of flats
  • A paper map

Unexpected things she was happy to have:

  • A journal
  • In-flight skin care routine
  • Low-power hair tool & adapters

One more note from Ashley; they packed so efficiently that their bags were too heavy and they had to pay additional baggage fees!