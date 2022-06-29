Before heading to Brazil, Ashley Thompson got a lesson in packing a suitcase.
So we decided we needed to get a little recap to see how packing went and if she actually used what she packed.
This is for a 10 day trip to Brazil that included a formal wedding.
Clothes Ashley brought but didn’t wear:
- 2 daytime dresses (She would have worn them but she bought other dresses there instead)
- A strapless shorts romper that she just never found the right time to wear
- 1 blazer & 1 cardigan
- 2 pairs of shorts & 2 tank tops
- 2 pairs of running pants and 2 running tanks (she never went running….oops)
Items she wished she would have packed:
- Bobby pins
- An extra pair of flats
- A paper map
Unexpected things she was happy to have:
- A journal
- In-flight skin care routine
- Low-power hair tool & adapters
One more note from Ashley; they packed so efficiently that their bags were too heavy and they had to pay additional baggage fees!