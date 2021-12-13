Spilling the tea: Holiday cookie baking and giving yourself grace

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Money Matters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
‘Snowbirds’ flock to Sioux Falls impound lots
Video
Top Stories
Detractors say Stampede Dash for Cash tramples teachers dignity
Noem trying to ‘restore protections for prayer in schools’ with S.D. Moment of Silence bill
Crews still cleaning up after Friday’s major snowfall
Video
15 nonprofits to share $200,000 in television airtime
Video
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Viewer’s Choice Poll
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
The Big Game
China 2022
Top Stories
South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – December 13
Top Stories
Tom Brady’s 700th TD pass lifts Bucs over Bills 33-27 in OT
Top Stories
Rodgers throws 4 TD passes, Packers defeat Bears 45-30
6 Takeaways from SDSU’s 35-21 win over Villanova
Video
Chiefs roll to record-setting 48-9 victory over Raiders
Roosevelt spoils the party at Jefferson defeating the Cavaliers 64-59
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Is a warehouse in Sioux Falls required to withstand an F3 tornado?
Top Stories
Cash for the classroom often comes from teacher’s own pockets
Top Stories
Back to the semis: SDSU’s near perfect second half leads to win over Villanova
LIVE BLOG: #4 Villanova vs. SDSU in FCS Quarterfinals
Must see high school basketball games for 2021-22
Fewer snow days in the era of online learning
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
Holiday Central
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
KELOLAND Pets
Obituaries
Remarkable Women
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
KELOXTRA
CW of the Black Hills
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Christmas Cookies
BestReviews
Be On The Show
KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Top Stories
Sioux Falls Sedation Dentistry prioritizing making patients comfortable
Video
Top Stories
Local adaptive dance class performs a tree-mendous ‘Trepak’ in the Nutcracker Ballet
Video
12 Days of Christmas Cookies: ‘I want to marry you’ chocolate chip cookies
Video
Holiday fashion with JuLiana’s Boutique La Femme
Video
Having grace with your body during the holiday season
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
Regional News Partners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: Holiday cookie baking and giving yourself grace
Host Chat
Posted:
Dec 13, 2021 / 03:00 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 13, 2021 / 02:08 PM CST
Close
You have been added to KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KELOLAND Living
Sign Up
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Detractors say Stampede Dash for Cash tramples teachers dignity
‘Not guilty’ plea entered for father accused in baby’s death
Video
Noem bill would ‘restore protections for prayer in schools’
Is a warehouse in Sioux Falls required to withstand an F3 tornado?
Malsam-Rysdon will join Avera team
Video
Don't Miss!
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge
Faces of COVID-19
Holiday Central
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
Gallery
KELOLAND Investigates
Gallery
More Don't Miss