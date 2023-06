Ashley Thompson is off on a vacation in Hawaii, so Sophie Daly filled in as co-host with Brittany Kaye! Brittany and Sophie kicked the show off by sharing a few photos from Ashley’s trip to see what she’s been up to and the awesome pride nails her daughter, Ava, did for her. They also talked about traveling with your devices and the need for it to get where you want to go and do what you want to do.