Spilling the tea: Happy Veteran’s Day

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- Republicans outnumber Democrats 62 to 8 in the South Dakota House of Representatives. But when the time came to push green or red on the Legislature's compromise plan for redistricting, Democrats stuck together Wednesday and made the difference getting it through.

The seven Democrats who participated -- Shawn Bordeaux of Mission, Ryan Cwach of Yankton, Linda Duba of Sioux Falls, Erin Healy of Sioux Falls, Jennifer Keintz of Eden, Oren Lesmeister of Parade, and Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls -- all voted for the plan.