Spilling the Tea: Happy National Cheese Pizza Day!

HURON, SD (KELO) -- It's Farmers Union Day at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. Activities include a Farmer's Share Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. near the Freedom Stage. That's followed by a panel discussion on securing the nation's food supply chain at 1 p.m. Midway carnival rides are open from 10 a.m. to midnight. The grandstand performers are Dustin Lynch with opener Ross Ellis at 7 p.m. The state fairgrounds gates are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-14. The state fair runs through Monday.

The Sioux Empire Mopars are hosting an All-Mopar Cruise & Tailgate Party. Participants will meet at Billion Dodge in Sioux Falls at 4 p.m. and cruise to the Grand Falls Casino for a tailgate party. Food and beverages will be for sale at the Casino parking lot. Proceeds from a raffle fundraiser will go to the Cruising for Cancer fund, which goes directly to cancer patients.