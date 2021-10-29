Spilling the Tea: Happy Halloween!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) -- It took 14 years, but DNA was able to confirm that Ernie LaPointe of South Dakota is Sitting Bull's great-grandson.

A news release from EurekAlert! and a report from CBS said it took 14 years to extract useable DNA from a segment of Sitting Bull's hair that was once in the Smithsonian Museum. LaPointe, 74, has long identified as Sitting Bull's great-grandson. He and his sisters were able to obtain Sitting Bull's hair from the Smithsonian in 2007.