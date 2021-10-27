Spilling the Tea: Happy golden birthday to Brittany!

(WTAJ) — Pixar Animation Studios has dropped the first teaser trailer for "Lightyear," the origin story of the iconic "Toy Story" Space Ranger — but the movie will have little to do with Buzz and Woody.

The film will follow the origins of Buzz Lightyear, the space commander that inspired the iconic toy we fell in love with in 1995. In the trailer, we see the cadet seemingly struggle in training.