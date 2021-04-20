Spilling the tea: Happy birthday, Brad!

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
S.D. Legislative Session 2021
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Schroeder Fire likely started with debris pile
Gallery
Top Stories
Mondale’s career marked by honesty, advocacy on social/civil justice, long-time friend, former Sioux Falls resident and staffer Lillehaug says
Video
Officials investigating central Sioux Falls house fire
Video
SDSU’s Ag Day focuses on sustainability in the agricultural industry
Video
Tuesday ag markets, April 20
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
South Dakota All Star
The KELO Cup
VENN Gaming News
Top Stories
Washington to host Brandon Valley in baseball Game of the Week
Top Stories
Dakota Marker victory propels SDSU to FCS’s top-seed
Video
Strong picked as Payton Finalist
Gronowski selected as Rice Award finalist
‘He’s a icon here’: De Smet community remembers longtime head coach
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Mondale’s career marked by honesty, advocacy on social/civil justice, long-time friend, former Sioux Falls resident and staffer Lillehaug says
Video
Top Stories
The 4-1-1 on 4/20 in South Dakota
Top Stories
When’s the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Dakota? Health officials say it’s now up to the general public
Video
First@4: South Dakotans encouraged to get COVID-19 vaccine; New variant cases found in S.D.; Watch baseball Game of the Week tonight
Video
SDSU’s Ag Day focuses on sustainability in the agricultural industry
Video
Washington to host Brandon Valley in baseball Game of the Week
Community
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NCAA Basketball Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
Top Stories
Avera Health shares reasons to remove the stigma from C-sections
Video
Top Stories
Enjoy AARP’s Spotify Playlist “Pure South Dakota” on your next road trip
Video
Get registered for the upcoming CybHer camps
Video
Spilling the tea: Happy birthday, Brad!
Video
Cutler Business Beat: Andrea Van Essen
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: Happy birthday, Brad!
Host Chat
Posted:
Apr 20, 2021 / 02:58 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 20, 2021 / 02:58 PM CDT
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
WATCH LIVE: Jury finds Chauvin guilty on all counts
Live
Don’t click the link: USPS scam texts draw attention to ‘smishing’
Video
Derek Chauvin sentencing: What we know about potential prison time
The 4-1-1 on 4/20 in South Dakota
South Dakota Department of Health, hospital representatives give update on COVID-19 vaccine in the state
Video
Don't Miss!
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Faces of COVID-19
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss