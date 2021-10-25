Spilling the Tea: Halloween costumes and Happy Mother-in-Law Day!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A U.S. federal court judge will consider whether criminal contempt of court charges should stand in a May 10 courtroom incident involving a U.S. Marshal who took inmates from an Aberdeen courtroom.

Arguments were made in federal court Monday in Sioux Falls as to the legitimacy of contempt of court charges against U.S. Marshals John Kilgallon, Daniel C. Mosteller and Stephen Houghtaling. The charges stem from a May 10 incident in which Judge Charles Kormann asked the U.S. Marshal if she was vaccinated for COVID-19. Kormann said when he filed the charge that it was court policy for those working in the courtroom, including U.S. Marshals, to be vaccinated. When the U.S. Marshal refused to answer, Kormann ordered her from the courtroom until vaccination information could be verified.