BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) -- SDSU is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2000. However, the Jacks are now preparing for a gauntlet of tough contests as they'll play seven straight conference games, including matchups with four ranked opponents.

SDSU has cruised to a 4-0 start as they have outscored their opponents by 156 points. Much of this success can be credited to the quick maturation of transfer quarterback, Chris Oladokun.