Spilling the tea: Getting creative with fabric mask design

As we continue to ramp up to what healthcare professionals are referring to as “the surge”, more and more medical caregivers are in need of masks and requesting the help from the public to sew additional masks. Brittany found an innovative new mask design created for hearing impaired patients and Ashley shared some of the history behind the creation of the fabric face mask being endorsed by many regional hospitals.

