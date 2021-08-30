Spilling the Tea: Fonts and music

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Hurricane-force winds of 70 to nearly 90mph caused cornfields like this to be blown flat in spots. And the impacts will be felt for a long time.

We were carefully watching the storms developing west of Lennox on Saturday afternoon and the damaging wind and tornado that developed. You can see the storm track across Lincoln County with the first storm. Additional storms developed after 5:30 p.m. and some of these produced extremely large hail reports. Then, a third round of storms trained over the same area and produced flash flooding.