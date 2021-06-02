Spilling the tea: Fire pits and jump rope

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Dell Rapids high school baseball team won their first ever high school baseball state title in 2017. Four years later, the Quarriers climbed the ranks again to earn claim the class 'B' state championship with a 9-2 win over West Central.

"The whole motto is just do it for the town a little bit and do it for the kids. That was kind of the motivation behind it. Obviously it's great stories for when we're back, hanging around each other 40 years from now, but doing it for the town and doing it for these kids is great. It's a blessing to see all this happen," Dell Rapids junior Austin Henry said.