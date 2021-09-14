Spilling the tea: Favorite kind of yoga?

We started the day with rain and fog/low clouds. Rainfall amounts were pretty light around Sioux Falls, but Brookings got 8/10” and Madison received 7/10”. During the day we have been watching those low clouds slowly move away from west to east – though Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND may have to deal with cloud cover most of the day. There have been a few showers that have mostly stayed south of I-90 closer to the Nebraska border. Temperatures have held in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear, allowing temperatures to fall to the upper 40s to mid 50s.