Spilling the tea: Farm life and hair colors

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- The $7,500 payment that the South Dakota Department of Transportation made in March 2020 to Verity Jet Group was to estimate how much state government's three King Air turboprop aircraft could bring if they were offered for sale.

The department didn't file a service contract, according to State Auditor Rich Sattgast. He said a state accounting guide suggests that was an acceptable decision. A department official on Wednesday cited a state law that sets the threshold at $25,000 for a service contract.