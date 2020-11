If you want to see this year's Haunted car wash, you'll find it at the Silverstar at the corner of 57th Street and Marion Road from 6-9 PM. You'll be able to feel the fear all from the comfort, and safety, of your own car. It's just $15 for entry, and is free for unlimited pass members. A portion of this year's proceeds benefits Feeding South Dakota and they're also accepting donations for local food pantries. And you get a clean car after your big scare!