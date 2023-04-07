Easter is just around the corner and KELOLAND Living Ashley Thompson is hopping other parents out there can identify with not having started the process of coloring Easter eggs! She shared information from a story she did a few years ago on recipes for all natural egg dyes.

Sophie Daly joined Ashley again to host today’s show, but she let us know she wouldn’t be back next week because she is headed to sunny beaches and a fun vacation with her husband. She shared some of the fun details about her upcoming trip.