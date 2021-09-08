Spilling the tea: Do you like to golf?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota-based Sanford Health says it is giving $350 million to a clinical initiative that aims to create a virtual care center to treat people in rural and underserved areas of the Midwest.

The center will serve people from across Sanford Health’s network of hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities. It will also house innovation, education and research initiatives to work on digital healthcare solutions for the future.