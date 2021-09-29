Spilling the tea: Do you Facebook stalk your relationships?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Hundreds of millions of Americans quit their jobs over the summer in what's being called the great resignation. It's left job openings in nearly every industry across the country, including education.

It's nearly October and the Sioux Falls School District is still looking to hire dozens of staff members to help better serve students. Before the school year started, they had even more openings and fewer applicants than usual.

"Losing teachers, that's always a tough one," Sioux Falls School District Human Resources Director Becky Dorman said.