Spilling the tea: Do you Facebook stalk your relationships?

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Money Matters
BestReviews
Top Stories
Giant radish grows in Sioux Falls garden
Gallery
Top Stories
Authorities looking for inmate placed on escape status
Appraisers organization ‘surprised’ and ‘saddened’ by Gov. Noem’s reported certification interference
Kristi Noem denounces ‘rumors’ in statement on her Governor Twitter account
Mountain lion reported in Brookings
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Viewer’s Choice Poll
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
The Big Game
Top Stories
Washington and Jefferson to host Brookings and Roosevelt in the KELOLAND.com Games of the Week
Top Stories
South Dakota men’s basketball to host Air Force at Sanford Pentagon on Veterans Day
Top Stories
KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – September 23-29
Video
USD downs NDSU in straight sets
Video
Jackrabbit Volleyball picks up first conference win over UND
Video
‘We think we’re a good team’: Northern State football off to its best start in 18 years
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Giant radish grows in Sioux Falls garden
Gallery
Top Stories
First@4: Joe Boever’s wife reaches settlement; DLR paid for appraiser settlement; Drought affecting hunting season
Video
Top Stories
Big time investment needed before appraisers can determine a value on any property in Iowa or Minnesota
Appraisers organization ‘surprised’ and ‘saddened’ by Gov. Noem’s reported certification interference
Washington and Jefferson to host Brookings and Roosevelt in the KELOLAND.com Games of the Week
KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – September 23-29
Video
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
Hunger Action Month
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
KELOXTRA
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
Top Stories
Banned Book Week: Why ban a book and should you still read them?
Video
Top Stories
Is social media scrolling ruining your relationship?
Video
KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show: FarrAway Creations
Video
Spilling the tea: Do you Facebook stalk your relationships?
Video
Sioux Falls Foot Specialist ready to help you get back on your feet pain free
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
Regional News Partners
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: Do you Facebook stalk your relationships?
Host Chat
Posted:
Sep 29, 2021 / 03:59 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 29, 2021 / 03:59 PM CDT
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
$200,000 appraiser settlement paid by DLR, documents say
Kristi Noem denounces ‘rumors’ in statement on her Governor Twitter account
Appraisers organization ‘surprised’ and ‘saddened’ by Gov. Noem’s reported certification interference
Mountain lion reported in Brookings
Convicted 1987 child killer, Debra Jenner, granted parole in unpublicized hearing
Video
Don't Miss!
Are You Smarter Than A Middle Schooler?
KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge
Vote Now in the SportsZone Viewer’s Choice Poll!
Faces of COVID-19
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
Gallery
KELOLAND Investigates
Gallery
More Don't Miss