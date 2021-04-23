Spilling the tea: Disney princesses and gardening

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Air Force grounds B-1 bombers
Video
Top Stories
Sioux Falls Police look at policies in wake of George Floyd case
Video
First@4: Remembering Edison Middle School art teacher; Latest COVID-19 update; Gaming commission proposes rules
Video
SFPD: Woman scammed out of $500 after man offers fake jewelry
Video
Vendors setting up for Junkin’ Market Days at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
South Dakota All Star
The KELO Cup
VENN Gaming News
Top Stories
SportsZone Saturday: SDSU football stays COVID-19 free; a MN high school is excited for the NFL Draft; Parker Hanson inspires from the pitching mound
Top Stories
SDSU football stays COVID-19 free during unorthodox season
Video
Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team; SDSU’s Mark Gronowski Sweeps Top Honors
Record win streak just part of SDSU’s dominant start
Video
Augie and USF split thrilling softball doubleheader
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Welcoming the stranger: South Dakota faith leaders speak out against Gov. Kristi Noem’s anti-immigrant statements
Video
Top Stories
First@4: Remembering Edison Middle School art teacher; Latest COVID-19 update; Gaming commission proposes rules
Video
Top Stories
Herd immunity will ‘require the contribution of our younger folks’
SDSU football stays COVID-19 free during unorthodox season
Video
Road tripping through KELOLAND: Our top routes to drive this summer
Exploring National Parks in South Dakota
Community
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NCAA Basketball Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
Top Stories
Don’t be the poor unfortunate soul who misses this show
Video
Top Stories
Cleanse your reading palate with these books
Video
“Party for the Planet” at the zoo in honor of Earth Day!
Video
Swenson Wealth Management explains the importance of retirement planning
Video
Spilling the tea: Disney princesses and gardening
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: Disney princesses and gardening
Host Chat
Posted:
Apr 23, 2021 / 03:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 23, 2021 / 12:31 PM CDT
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Questions remain on former NSU president
Welcoming the stranger: South Dakota faith leaders speak out against Gov. Kristi Noem’s anti-immigrant statements
Video
Sioux Falls day care community supporting director through brain tumor diagnosis
Video
Herd immunity will ‘require the contribution of our younger folks’
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 199 total new cases; Death toll at 1,957; Active cases at 1,955
Video
Don't Miss!
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Faces of COVID-19
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss