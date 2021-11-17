Spilling the tea: Disney on Ice

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Money Matters
BestReviews
Top Stories
Hemp gets a passing grade from Wessington farmer
Video
Top Stories
Blood Drive Donor-A-Thon happening Wednesday
Video
How you can bring Christmas cheer to McCrossan Boys Ranch
Video
Sioux Falls to allow for curbside garbage pickup
Chronic wasting disease found in Stanley County, GF&P says
Video
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Viewer’s Choice Poll
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
The Big Game
China 2022
Top Stories
SDSU looks for Senior Day win against a ‘really good’ UND team
Video
Top Stories
Cartwright leads USF Men past Dakota State
Top Stories
USF Women roll past Presentation
Chase Mason enters transfer portal to pursue college football
Video
A battle for the title: USD meets NDSU with a share of the MVFC Conference title on line
Video
KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’em – Week 10 Results
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Hemp gets a passing grade from Wessington farmer
Video
Top Stories
SDSU looks for Senior Day win against a ‘really good’ UND team
Video
Top Stories
Sioux Falls to allow for curbside garbage pickup
T. Denny Sanford’s lawyer cites Attorney General’s statement on inaccuracies in search warrants, news story
Video
Chase Mason enters transfer portal to pursue college football
Video
Union calls Smithfield OSHA settlement a betrayal
Video
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
Holiday Central
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
KELOXTRA
CW of the Black Hills
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Be On The Show
Top Stories
Spilling the tea: Disney on Ice
Video
Top Stories
Critical shortage: Community Blood Bank pleas for donations
Video
Top Stories
Tiny houses: Decreasing homelessness risks for veterans
Video
Across The Table with Nick Magera
Video
Spilling the tea: Tiny houses and blood donations helping the community
Video
Watercolor cookie decorating
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
Regional News Partners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Spilling the tea: Disney on Ice
Host Chat
Posted:
Nov 17, 2021 / 04:33 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 17, 2021 / 04:33 PM CST
Close
You have been added to KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KELOLAND Living
Sign Up
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
T. Denny Sanford was ‘implicated individual’
Video
Now only Bren will be subpoenaed
Hemp gets a passing grade from Wessington farmer
Video
Lawyers for Rittenhouse ask judge to declare mistrial over key video
T. Denny Sanford’s lawyer cites Attorney General’s statement on inaccuracies in search warrants, news story
Video
Don't Miss!
Blood Drive Donor-A-Thon
Win Tickets to A Drummer Boy Christmas
Win Disney On Ice Tickets!
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge
Faces of COVID-19
Holiday Central
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
Gallery
KELOLAND Investigates
Gallery
More Don't Miss